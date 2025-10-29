Former police officer Sean Grayson guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Sonya Massey shooting: Watch live

A jury found former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson guilty of second-degree murder for the fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey.

Grayson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the 2024 deadly police shooting, and the jury was given the option of convicting him of second-degree murder. They found him not guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder.

A first-degree murder conviction could have meant up to life in prison. The conviction on second-degree murder in the state of Illinois could carry a prison sentence of anywhere from four to 20 years, but Grayson is also eligible for probation with no prison time at all. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

The jury alerted the judge that they had reached a verdict around 2 p.m. It was read at 2:28 p.m.

Grayson was stoic as the verdict was read. Afterward, he stood from the table, put his hands to be handcuffed, and was led out of the courtroom through the back door.

One of Grayson's family members was seen crying in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

Massey's family, by contrast, was quiet and appeared deflated or upset as the second-degree conviction was handed down. They are expected to speak after court is adjourned, but they have been vocal in their desire for justice in this case.

The jury deliberated for a total of about 12 hours over the course of two days before they reached their verdict. They asked several questions and to see Grayson's previous employment and training history. They also re-watched the body camera footage after closing arguments on Tuesday.

Massey, a 36-year-old unarmed Black woman, called police for help in July 2024 for a possible prowler outside her home.

Inside the home, Grayson said Massey began acting erratically and rebuked him "in the name of Jesus" while walking towards a pot of water on her stove. Body cam video from Grayson's partner captured the shooting; Grayson's body camera was not activated for most the call, only turning on shortly after he pulled his weapon.

Massey died of a gunshot wound. Grayson faces three first-degree murder charges.

Dawson Farley, his former partner on that night, testified during the trial that he was not afraid of Massey during the call, but instead feared Grayson. Farley told the jury that, while he was confused after Massey said "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," he never perceived that as a threat. He added he only unholstered his gun because Grayson did.

Grayson took the stand in his own defense. He testified that finding broken windows on her car, her 911 call for help and waiting four minutes for her to answer the phone made him concerned someone else was inside. He also said he believed she may have been "under the influence of something" and said she appeared "scatterbrained."

He also testified that he perceived Massey holding the pot of hot water from the stove as a threat.