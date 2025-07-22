Watch CBS News
Scream Club Chicago meets weekly at North Avenue Beach pier to blow off steam

Scream Club Chicago has found an unorthodox way to let off some steam and make life a little easier.

The group meets on the North Avenue Beach pier every Sunday at 7 p.m., where they breathe deeply and collectively scream into the open air over Lake Michigan.

The group was started by Manny Hernande, a breathwork coach who was looking for an outlet to deal with stress. He invited others to join him in the screaming ritual on social media. Now the weekly therapy session are growing in popularity.

"What's bringing me back out here really is that there are things I'm ready to let go of that I finally have an outlet where I can get it out of my system," said participant Alexaner Ruvalcaba.

"I think this is a good way for us to be able to, in a healthy way, release whatever we have going inside  out into the void," said Hernandez.

Scream Club Chicago meets weekly and all gatherings are free. 

