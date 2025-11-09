See the full list of Chicago area school closings and delays over November snow storm

There are school closings, delays and moves to e-learning as an early-season winter storm hit Chicago and Northwest Indiana Sunday night and into Monday.

The storm could have dropped more than a foot of lake-effect snow in some places, causing hazardous driving conditions to start the work/school week. CBS News Chicago Meteorologist Kylee Miller advised that people who have the option to stay home to do so.

Chicago Public Schools sent an email to students and families on Sunday informing them that classes will be in normal session on Monday.

"Our Facilities Team will be working hard to ensure all buildings are warm and dry, and will be clearing any accumulating snow from sidewalks and parking lots to ensure all staff and students are safe," the email said in part.

CPS said any changes will be delivered by email, text, and robocall.

Deerfield Public Schools District 109 said in a letter to families and staff that they're monitoring the weather, and local superintendents will meet at 4:30 a.m. Monday to assess conditions to determine if they will open.

"If any weather-related closure or schedule change is necessary, we will notify families and staff as soon as a decision is made via email, text, phone call, our website and social media," the letter read.

The Gary Community School Corporation said it will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday. They said updates will be provided on their website and social media.

"Safety is our first priority, so please exercise caution when navigating the storm," the corporation said.

Full list of Emergency Closing Center closures and delays for area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and other organizations

Check back for updates.