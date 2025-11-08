Chicago Winter Storm Warning timeline: When can we expect to see snow, and how much will fall?

The Chicago area and parts of Indiana are experiencing their first snowfall of the season, starting with cold rain Saturday night that transitioned into snow overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Cook County, parts of Will County, and northwest Indiana counties for the potential of high-impact lake effect snow from late Sunday into Monday. The warning begins at 9 p.m. Sunday and continues through noon Monday for Cook, eastern Will, and Kankakee counties and 6 p.m. for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon gave us a timeline of what to expect.

Into Sunday afternoon

Cold rain entered the area Saturday evening and transitioned to snow overnight. The snow will last through Sunday morning, but will taper off by midday.

Expect minor accumulations of 1–2 inches of wet, slushy snow. The good news is it will have little impact on the roads, especially for those heading to the Bears game at Soldier Field, with the game kicking off at noon.

After a Sunday afternoon with some possible sunshine, conditions will worsen again. Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist advised drivers to look for their snow brushes and fill up the windshield wiper fluids, as they will be needed.

Sunday night through Monday

Lake effect snow develops Sunday night as very cold air moves over the warm lake, creating persistent lake effect snow from Sunday night into Monday afternoon.

Intense lake-effect snow bands will move onshore and intensify after 9 p.m. Sunday. Near whiteout conditions will be seen at times through the night and into Monday morning.

Snowfall rates of 3 inches per hour are possible. Snow totals of 8 to 12 inches are expected in areas where lake effect snow plumes form. In areas where they linger, localized totals could be much higher, 12 to 18 inches — or 1 to 1.5 feet — at the edge of Lake Michigan.

Northwest winds of 35 mph could bring whiteout conditions and hazardous travel, and even thundersnow getting into Sunday night.

Travel conditions near the lake will be next to impossible where the intense bands form into the Monday morning rush.

CBS

Ramon said Saturday night that the latest data shows that the heaviest snow will likely come from Lake County, Indiana, into parts of Cook County Sunday night, then spreading south and southwest into Will County. A narrow and intense snow band could shift east or west, creating uncertainty in which areas see the highest totals.

Snow will be drier and fluffier Sunday night into Monday, with a ratio around 25:1— meaning 25 inches of snow for every 1 inch of water.

Airports could be affected if heavier snow moves more into central or northern Cook County.

Widespread power outages are not expected, though some localized issues may occur. Significant impacts are likely for Monday morning travel.

Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.