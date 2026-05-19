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Schlitz, "The beer that made Milwaukee famous," to brew last batch after 177 years

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer,
John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

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It's the last call for one of America's longest-running beers.

The final batch of Schlitz, once dubbed "The beer that made Milwaukee famous," will be brewed this weekend.

Founded in 1849, the brand grew massively in 1871 after the Great Chicago Fire destroyed many of Chicago's breweries.

Schlitz battled Anheuser-Busch for years for the title of America's top-selling beer, but its popularity waned in recent years.

Pabst bought the brand in 1999, and recently announced that it will be ending production, citing declining demand and rising storage costs.

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