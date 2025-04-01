Watch CBS News
Scattered storms Tuesday night in Chicago before severe weather threat returns

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

April starts off relatively quiet and chilly before scattered storms move into the Chicago area Tuesday night, then develop into potentially severe weather.

Clouds and sunshine are expected Tuesday, with highs in the 40s and 50s. By the evening, scattered rain showers develop. After midnight and into early Wednesday, there's a chance for stronger storms that will continue throughout the day. 

Waves of thunderstorms are expected throughout Wednesday. The biggest potential threats from these storms are large hail and damaging wind. There is also a chance for isolated tornadoes.

The greatest threat for severe weather will be Wednesday afternoon. Storms are expected to end by late evening. 

Temperatures then cool into the 50s by Thursday, and the rest of the week stays cool and quite with slight shower chances on the weekend.

