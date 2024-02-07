Safety promises met with skepticism after teen was hit, killed by train in northwest Chicago suburb

Teen's death was not first tragedy at Metra crossing in Barrington

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Her death could have been prevented – that is what many parents say about a 17-year-old Barrington High School student hit by a train two weeks ago.

Their grief, and anger, is fueled by the fact that this is not the first student tragedy at the same crossing in Barrington – and nothing was done by the village afterward to make it safer.

This week, officials gathered for a safety showcase in Barrington – weeks after Marin Lacson was hit and killed by a Union Pacific Northwest Metra train while on her way to school. The presentation was met with community skepticism.

"Union Pacific is here. Seems like some other third-party organizations are here," said parent Roma Khan. "Remain present, continue to come back, and not just do this for today, just for show."

Union Pacific officials, Barrington police, the superintendent of the Barrington Community Unit 220 School District, and Metra representatives all showed up Tuesday to join parents like Khan near the railroad crossing where Marin was killed on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25.

Police said Marin was on her way to school when she crossed the tracks at Hough and Main streets after one train passed. Witnesses said the gates were down – but the crossing does not have gates over the sidewalk.

Marin did not see another train coming from the other direction. She was hit by that train and killed.

Her death prompted Khan to organize the Barrington Student Safety Organization.

"We will not take excuses anymore," said Khan.

The organization has rallied volunteers like Kristin Gareiss to serve as railroad crossing guards.

"An hour a day was worth saving a child's life," said Gareiss.

But again, Marin's death is not the first at the crossing.

"I just felt like - this is going to happen again," said Gayle Szymanski.

Szymanski's son, Dominic, was 11 when he lost a foot – after being hit at the same crossing under similar circumstances in 2013. Shortly afterward, Szymanski contacted a Barrington board member with a solution.

"I had very strong feelings about what needed to change," said Szymanski. "My answer was gates. I thought gates should be put up."

She called for pedestrian gates to be put up. But they never were – despite installations at other Barrington crossings.

Barrington Village President Karen Darch was in office when Dominic was hit. CBS 2 asked her if she thought the village dropped the ball at the crossing at Hough and Main streets.

"I feel like it has been – we can put things in place that enhance safety," Darch said.

Darch said the village has now asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for a pedestrian gate at Hough and Main streets – more than a decade after the first tragedy.

"It looks like they'll be able to accommodate that – which will be great," Darch said.

So when will a pedestrian gate be installed at the crossing? The village president says considering all the agencies involved, it should be within the year.

In the meantime, Darch points to other safety measures – such as enhanced education and signage. But Khan, pointing out Tuesday's big show of enhanced safety support was not repeated, is not taking anyone on their word.

"We will also hold them accountable when they do not do what they promised to do or should be doing," said Khan.

CBS 2 reached out to the Illinois Commerce Commission and Union Pacific Railroad about a pedestrian gate installation timeline. No one could provide one, but both agencies confirmed the request had been made.