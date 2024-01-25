Pedestrian struck by Metra UP-NW train on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Inbound and outbound Metra UP-NW trains were halted after a pedestrian was struck on the city's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

The person was struck by the #634 train near Barrington. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

Metra says to expect extensive delays and will provide more information as it becomes available.

This comes as issues with an Amtrak signal are causing other trains including the #632 and #615 to not operate, #636 and #634 to undergo operational changes, and #610 to run with 15-minute delays.

Riders can check Metra's website site for updates.