Northwest Chicago suburb to improve rail safety after teen was hit, killed by train

Barrington puts new rail safety measures in place after death of teen

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Village of Barrington is putting new safety measures in place at rail crossings, following the death of a high school student who was struck by a train.

Marin Lacson, 17, was on her way to Barrington High School when she was struck by a Union Pacific Northwest Metra train on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25.

Marin Lacson Family Photo

Barrington police plan to put officers at rail crossings during key times to remind pedestrians about the rules.

Additional railroad signs and pavement markings are also being mounted near pedestrian rail crossings as needed. The signs were being manufactured as of early February, and were to be installed right afterward.

Following discussions with the Illinois Commerce Commission and the Illinois Department of Transportation, Barrington police also asked the agencies to set up additional pedestrian gates at Union Pacific crossing at Hough Street and at Cook and Main streets – with a project planned for those stations.

Underpasses are also being constructed to replace crossings. An underpass at Route 14 and the Canadian National tracks will remove the intersection of train tracks, roads, and pedestrian paths, the village said.

Funding has also been secured for an underpass to replace the grade crossing at Main Street and the CN tracks – where many Barrington High School students cross, the village said.

Barrington Community Unit School District 220 is also reviewing its rail safety education practices, the village said.

When Marin was struck and killed by the train last month, witnesses said the gates were down – but the crossing does not have gates over the sidewalk.