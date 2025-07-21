Safety Jaquan Brisker hosts youth football camp just before Chicago Bears training camp

Chicago Bears veterans report to Halas Hall on Tuesday ahead of the first training camp practice under new head coach Ben Johnson a day later.

On Monday, safety Jaquan Brisker spent his final day of freedom on some familiar turf. He spent quality time with kids as he hosted his second annual youth football camp in Chicago at the University of Chicago Charter School Woodlawn Campus.

"The youth is our future — especially here in Chicago and [my hometown] Pittsburgh, it's so important just to, you know, let them match the face with the player and things like that," Brisker said. "I never got the opportunity, so I want them to have the opportunity to see me and meet me and things like that — and give them as much knowledge as I can."

The Bears' first training camp under Coach Johnson will be an important one for Brisker entering the final year of his rookie deal. It is a year Brisker looks forward to starting healthy, while learning a Dennis Allen defense.

"I'm very excited to get on working with Coach Allen. I know he's going to use me in a lot of different areas, which I love," Brisker said. I love playing, being a Swiss Army knife."

As for a Fellow defensive back Jaylon Johnson being on the non-football injury list, Brisker is not too concerned about the veteran leader's status at the start of camp.

"The crazy thing is I just saw that. Me and Jaylon have been training together in Vegas — a lot of Chicago players out there — and we were working. We were working very hard," Brisker said. "So I think he'll be fine. I'm not really worried. I know Jaylon."