Ben Johnson eager to "change the narrative" about Bears' quarterback history

As Ben Johnson lays the foundation of his plan to move the Bears forward, some not-so-flattering stories from the franchise's recent past have leaked out, but their new head coach is determined to forge ahead.

The Bears held their first open practice of voluntary organized team activities inside the Walter Payton Center on Wednesday due to the rainy weather.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was not made available to reporters after practice, but head coach Ben Johnson made a point to address a new book revealing Williams' preference to not be drafted by the Bears ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I wasn't here last year, and so Ican't speak to what it was like before he got here and when he got here last year, but from my four months on the job, he's been outstanding to work with," Johnson said.

According to a tell-all book by author Seth Wickersham of ESPN, Williams' father talked to labor lawyers in an effort to circumvent the NFL Draft — calling Chicago "the place where quarterbacks go to die."

Williams later decided to embrace the challenge of rewriting the Bears' quarterback history, but revealed he often watched film alone as a rookie in 2024 — before offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus were eventually fired.

Johnson also clearly relishes the chance to transform the team's image.

"I love it. I love it. I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative. That's where great stories are written" he said.

On the practice field, Johnson was intense, even agitated at times at what he called little mistakes. It's something the players, even on defense, took notice of.

"Just trying to set the culture... it's been a losing culture... drastically come in and rearrange everything," safety Kevin Byard said.

The Bears had good attendance from veterans for these optional OTAs. Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III was not at Halas Hall, dealing with what Johnson called a soft tissue injury.