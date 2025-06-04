Jaquan Brisker glad to be back practicing with Bears after recovering from concussion

The Bears held their second day of mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, and Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson was among the two excused absences.

But the return to active duty of another defensive back, Jaquan Brisker, was a welcome sight.

Brisker said it felt great to be back on the football field. The Bears safety missed the final 11 games last season because of a concussion.

"It was hard, you know, being away from football — especially week to week. You know, it was kind of, you know, getting sad, depressing, things like that, Brisker said. "But you know, got over it. It's time to move on, and I'm back now."

Getting over it was not easy for Brisker. He said because of the type of concussion he had, he basically had to retrain his nervous system — doing a lot of side-to-side movements and getting his eyes moving around.

This was also his third diagnosed concussion in three seasons, but Brisker says there was no talk about retiring.

No, not with no one — especially not myself, not with my parents," Brisker said. "I feel like if my parents, you know, say something, it's deep. So if it didn't come from them, or come from me, I didn't hear it, to be honest."

Brisker said he was not worried about himself.

"No, I'm not. I'm good. I'm past that point. I'm really moving on, so I'm just focused on playing ball," he said. "I'm really clear, man. I'm really good."

Brisker said his teammates, especially Montez Sweat, helped him through the toughest times last season. He added that this is just another bump in the road, and now No. 9 is back and on the field to make plays.