Rosemont man charged in Lincoln Park carjacking

By Jeramie Bizzle

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged after taking a car from a man at gunpoint in Lincoln Park.

Chicago police arrested Nicholas Kaehler, 21, of Rosemont, around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, in the 5400 block of South Shore Drive.

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who less than ten minutes earlier, carjacked the 23-year-old victim, in the 2300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Kaehler was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was available. 

First published on March 31, 2023 / 12:20 PM

