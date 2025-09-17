Father and son detained by ICE in Chicago on their way to work, now being held in Missouri

Family seeks answers after Chicago area father and son arrested by ICE, sent to Missouri

A father and son from the western suburbs are among dozens of people detained by ICE agents over the past few days in the Chicago area, and now they're being held hundreds of miles away from their family.

Family and friends of Rodolfo and Jonathan Hernandez said the pair were arrested by federal immigration agents on Friday morning, leaving them devastated and racing to secure their release.

The family said Rodolfo and Jonathan were taken to the ICE facility in west suburban Broadview on Friday, and less than 24 hours later they were taken to another facility in Springfield, Missouri.

Rodolfo's daughter said her 57-year-old father has been in the U.S. for 20 years. Her 24-year-old brother Jonathan has been in the U.S. since 2021.

The two are from Mexico City, but she said they've made Cicero their home. Rodolfo started a small construction business with help from Jonathan.

The two are in the U.S. without legal status. On Friday, she said the two were on their way to work when they were pulled over by federal agents.

She said video posted on social media shows their work vans stopped by agents near 45th Street and Cicero Avenue in Chicago, where they were taken into custody.

In a recording of a phone call she had with Jonathan on Monday, he told her cars following them were unmarked and without license plates. That is when he realized it was likely ICE agents.

"You don't always think that it's going to hit so close to home," said neighbor and family friend Rodrigo Anzures.

Anzures said the immigration enforcement crackdown impacting many Chicago area families is more personal than ever.

"It's been really hard, because I just have a lot of love and respect for them, and it's difficult to hear and see them go through this," he said.

Anzures and others have tried helping the family by contacting lawyers, organizations, and elected officials.

A petition online calls for their release on bond.

The family said the two are good and hardworking men, and hope to have a day in court to make their case to stay.

The family said Rodolfo and Jonathan have no criminal record, other than Rodolfo driving with an expired license in 2011. CBS News Chicago Investigators verified that through Cook County records.

ICE did not respond to a request for more information about their arrest.