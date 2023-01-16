Robbers caught on video holding up everyone in Pilsen tire shop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Back-to-back robberies in the Pilsen neighborhood has a business on, and has caused a community group from nearby Little Village to step up their efforts in keeping the community safe.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, police said suspects hopped out of a car with guns out and robbed a tire shop and its customer at 18th and Leavitt streets. Police said there were also several other robberies on the block.

"I've never seen guns like that pointed at me," said tire shop owner Miguel Salgado.

Without a second to think, Salgado handed everything over to suspects.

"I just don't want to get shot," he said. "I was scared."

Salgado had just opened up his family's tire shop for the day, and the first customer had come to get his tire fixed. His surveillance video shows the moments when suspects robbed him, his brother, and their customer.

"While he was getting his tire fixed, he decided to go to the ATM on 21st and Damen," Salgado said. "When he came back, he was followed by another car."

The video shows two men hop out holding guns, which they pointed at the victims. The men rummaged through the victims' pockets.

"I just put my hands up. Everybody just put their hands up," Salgado said. "They asked where the money was at. I just gave them the money in my pocket."

But it wasn't just Salgado who was robbed. Police say moments later, two men, armed with handgun, robbed several victims and street vendors - taking other property before taking off.

Police are not saying if the same suspects were behind the subsequent robberies.

"I'm angry that we have gotten to this point, you know? Like, we're human beings, and I know we're better than this, you know?" Salgado said. "But lately we've just been acting like animals."

Kristian Armendariz works with the Little Village Community Council. He said her group, other organizations, and residents recently took initiative to patrol Little Village from the early hours - from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"We're just introducing them to the vendors; letting them know that we're here to keep them safe," said Armendariz.

The community group is making connections while also scouting the area.

"a lot of these individuals - the aggressors – they scout the area," Armendariz said. "At first, they pass by in their vehicle - scouting the area; seeing if that target is easy. And again, we're just, again, coming out of our vehicles and holding our ground."

The Little Village Community Council says they are looking for more volunteers. You can sign up through the Little Village Community Council Facebook page.