Street vendors to rally in Little Village for more police protection after string of robberies

Street vendors will rally in Little Village for more police protection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street vendors from across the city will gather Saturday in Little Village calling on city leaders to come up with a dedicated plan to keep them safe on Chicago's streets.

We've been following this story since last month when one vendor was shot during a string of robberies in December.

That vendor lived but the thieves got away with $400.

Ever since that shooting, the community has been looking out for each other but wants more protection from Chicago police.

They're rallying at the Blue Island Plaza Tenochtitla at 2 p.m.