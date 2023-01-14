Street vendors to rally in Little Village for more police protection after string of robberies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street vendors from across the city will gather Saturday in Little Village calling on city leaders to come up with a dedicated plan to keep them safe on Chicago's streets.
We've been following this story since last month when one vendor was shot during a string of robberies in December.
That vendor lived but the thieves got away with $400.
Ever since that shooting, the community has been looking out for each other but wants more protection from Chicago police.
They're rallying at the Blue Island Plaza Tenochtitla at 2 p.m.
