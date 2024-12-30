Police seek robbers who held up businesses at gunpoint on Chicago's North, Northwest sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday issued a community alert about three armed robberies targeting business on the city's North and Northwest sides earlier this month.

The robberies all happened in the early morning hours Friday, Dec. 6.

In each incident, armed robbers entered a business, took out handguns, and forced employees to open the registers. The robbers made off with cash each time.

At least one of the robbers remained at the door as a lookout, police said.

In one incident, the robbers also robbed a patron of a business at gunpoint, police said. In another, the robbers punched an employee in the face.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations on Friday, Dec. 6:

2:21 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Lincoln Park.

3:43 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road, Avondale.

3:46 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Diversey Avenue, Logan Square.

Police say the robbers are four Black males wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, and gloves. They use a gray Kia Sorrento as a getaway car.

Chicago Police

Police have released surveillance photos and video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263 or Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 24-CWP-059.