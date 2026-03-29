Chicago police search for robber luring victims to Southwest Side through social media marketplaces

Chicago police on Sunday were looking for a robber using social media marketplaces to lure victims.

Police said the robber asked three different victims to meet him near 52nd Street and Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood. Each time, when the would-be seller got to the location, the suspect lured the victim into a building lobby and stole the items at gunpoint, police said.

The robber then ran away.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, March 17, at 1:10 p.m. The second happened Saturday, March 28, at 12:30 p.m.

A third incident happened at 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

The robber was described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds, with a beard, black-frame glasses, and dark clothing.

Police said anyone selling or buying items from a social media marketplace can always complete the transaction at a police station.

Anyone with information in these robberies is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-034.