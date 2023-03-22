Police seeking gunman in road rage shooting in Park Ridge

Park Ridge police searching for gunman in road rage shooting

Park Ridge police searching for gunman in road rage shooting

Park Ridge police searching for gunman in road rage shooting

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are searching for a gunman who shot at another car during a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon.

The victim says someone in a silver sedan started shooting near the intersection of Cumberland and Talcott just before 4 p.m.

The victim wasn't hit but several gunshots damaged his car. The gunman drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Park Ridge police.