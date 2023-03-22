Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seeking gunman in road rage shooting in Park Ridge

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Park Ridge police searching for gunman in road rage shooting
Park Ridge police searching for gunman in road rage shooting 00:23

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are searching for a gunman who shot at another car during a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon.

The victim says someone in a silver sedan started shooting near the intersection of Cumberland and Talcott just before 4 p.m.

The victim wasn't hit but several gunshots damaged his car. The gunman drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Park Ridge police.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 8:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.