Riverside man charged in incident that led to police response at Western Springs Mariano's

A man was charged in connection with an incident that prompted a large police presence at the Mariano's store in Western Springs, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m., the Western Springs Police Department alerted residents to avoid the area near the store, but did not say what they were investigating.

It was later revealed on Thursday that a man, identified as Ricardo A. Rivera, of Riverside, Illinois, allegedly waved a gun at another motorist in La Grange. Later, he was reported entering the store, located in the 4700 block of Gilbert Avenue.

The incident caused the store to close temporarily while police searched for the suspect.

Rivera was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear at a pre-trial hearing on Friday.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the La Grange Police Investigations Unit at 708-579-2333.