Large police response reported at Mariano's in Western Springs, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

There is a large police response at a Mariano's store in Western Springs, Illinois, on Wednesday. 

Around 1:20 p.m., the Western Springs Police Department asked residents to avoid the area. 

The exact location was not immediately released. There is a Mariano's, located on Gilbert Avenue. 

Further details on the police investigation were not available. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

