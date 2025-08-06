Large police response reported at Mariano's in Western Springs, Illinois
There is a large police response at a Mariano's store in Western Springs, Illinois, on Wednesday.
Around 1:20 p.m., the Western Springs Police Department asked residents to avoid the area.
The exact location was not immediately released. There is a Mariano's, located on Gilbert Avenue.
Further details on the police investigation were not available.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.