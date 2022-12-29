Watch CBS News
2 passengers wounded after being shot while in rideshare in Park Manor

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 passengers shot while in rideshare in Park Manor
2 passengers shot while in rideshare in Park Manor 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot while they were in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday morning.

Chicago police tell us someone in a silver car fired shots into that rideshare vehicle around 2 a.m. near 71st and State in Park Manor.

The passengers were two 18-year-old men.

Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department.

One of the passengers was struck in the back and is in serious condition. The other was hit in the right shoulder and is in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 29, 2022 / 7:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

