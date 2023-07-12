'Ride for Hope' raises over $95K for human trafficking survivors

'Ride for Hope' raises thousands to help human trafficking survivors

'Ride for Hope' raises thousands to help human trafficking survivors

'Ride for Hope' raises thousands to help human trafficking survivors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have an update on a local bike ride raising money for human trafficking survivors.

You may remember back in May we told you about the Ride for Hope.

It's a 95-mile ride that raises money for Naomi's House - a west suburban organization and shelter that helps human trafficking survivors.

The ride took place on June 3, but the fundraiser kept going long after that.

The final tally is in.

Founder Mark Kurland tells us they raised $95,435.

That's $1,000 more than last year.

Congratulations to those who participated.