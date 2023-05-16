Watch CBS News
'Ride for Hope' raising money for human trafficking survivors

By Aida Mogos

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Next month, dozens of cyclists will ride 95 miles to raise awareness and money for human trafficking survivors. 

"Ride for Hope" Is a 95-mile bike ride that raises money for Naomi's House, a west suburban organization and shelter that helps survivors.   

The ride will take place on June 3 starting in St. Charles. You can sign up with a team or as an individual rider. To sign up or make a donation, visit the Ride for Hope website. 

This year's goal is to raise $125,000. 

First published on May 16, 2023 / 9:09 AM

