'Ride for Hope' raising money for human trafficking survivors

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Next month, dozens of cyclists will ride 95 miles to raise awareness and money for human trafficking survivors.

"Ride for Hope" Is a 95-mile bike ride that raises money for Naomi's House, a west suburban organization and shelter that helps survivors.

The ride will take place on June 3 starting in St. Charles. You can sign up with a team or as an individual rider. To sign up or make a donation, visit the Ride for Hope website.

This year's goal is to raise $125,000.