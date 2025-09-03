$10,000 reward offered for arrest in shooting death of 22-year-old man​ in Humboldt Park

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man on the West Side.

On August 24, the victim, identified as Martin Guerrero, was driving when he was involved in a traffic crash just before 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue. An unknown person then approached the Guerrero and fatally shot him in the chest.

Police said the gunman returned to the vehicle and left the scene.

"This was a violent and senseless act that took the life of a young man in our community," said Paul Rutherford, Executive Director of Cook County Crime Stoppers. "We are asking anyone who knows something to do the right thing. Your tip could help bring justice to Martin Guerrero's family."

Anyone with information can give a tip anonymously and remain eligible for a cash reward. You can call 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or go to CPDTIP.com.