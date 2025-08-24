Man shot, critically hurt after crashing car in Humboldt Park, police say

Man shot after crashing car on West Side, police say

Man shot after crashing car on West Side, police say

A 22-year-old man was hospitalized following a car crash and shooting on the city's West Side overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was driving when he was involved in a traffic crash.

Another vehicle, not involved in the crash, pulled up alongside the victim, and someone got out, pulled out a gun, and shot the victim seven times in the chest. The gunman returned to the vehicle and left the scene.

Fire crews arrived on scene to treat the victim, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday, no one in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.