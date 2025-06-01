Results of 2025 Chicago Bank of America 13.1 Half Marathon in Garfield Park

Runners hit the pavement Sunday morning for the Bank of America 13.1 Half Marathon in Garfield Park.

Participants ran through the city's West Side while viewing some of the historical sites along the course route—starting in Garfield Park, passing through Douglass, back up through Jackson, and up Sacramento to Humboldt Park.

This year, Zouhair Talbi won for the men's division and overall race with a time of 1:01:08, while Meseret Belete Tola finished with a time of 1:09:36 for the women's division. The two beat last year's time by winners Peter Njeru, who finished the race at 1:01:46, and Joyline Chemutai at 1:11:45.

Daniel Romanchuk remains undefeated in the half marathon's men's wheelchair division, finishing at 43:43, beating his time last year by one second of 43:44. That time is now held this year by runner-up Aaron Pike.

Susannah Scaroni took first in the women's wheelchair division with a time of 48:50.

Ricky Gupta was victorious in the non-binary division, beating last year's time, held by Caleb-Michael Files of 1:32:36, finishing at 1:28:22.

Full results from the 2025 event are available on the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 website.

