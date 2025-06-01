Runners from across the country to partake in Bank of America 13.1 Half Marathon in Garfield Park

4th Bank of America 13.1 Half Marathon happening in Garfield Park

4th Bank of America 13.1 Half Marathon happening in Garfield Park

4th Bank of America 13.1 Half Marathon happening in Garfield Park

Thousands of runners are gearing up for the fourth annual Bank of America Half 13.1 Marathon on Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Those taking part will give it their all as they put feet to pavement in Garfield Park.

The marathon draws people from all over the city, state, and country. Last year, some international participants participated.

Runners will have a unique experience of the city's West Side neighborhoods. The course weaves through our historic parks and boulevards, starting and finishing in Garfield Park with some scenic loops through Humboldt and Douglass Parks.

Organizers say their goal is to support and advance health and wellness on Chicago's west side, with a chance to showcase local businesses on the city's West Side.

Map of the Bank of America 13.1 Marathon

Runners will head south on Independence to Douglass Park and then back up through Jackson, eventually up Sacramento to Humboldt Park.

The race kicks off at 7 a.m. with a Race Day Festival to follow at 8 a.m.