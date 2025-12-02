Residents take issue with eviction from South Shore Chicago building that was targeted for immigration raid

Families who live in an apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood that was raided by federal agents said they are now being evicted.

The raid happened early on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the apartment building at 7500 S. South Shore Dr. People were jolted out of their beds by federal agents, armed and in full military uniform.

Cell phone video captured by a neighbor showed agents leading people in zip ties to a school parking lot near the building around 1 a.m. that morning. Women and children were among those detained, at least briefly.

Federal agents detained 37 people in the raid, which the feds called a targeted immigration enforcement operation that included members of the infamous Tren De Aragua gang.

But tenants who identified themselves as U.S. citizens were also detained.

On Tuesday, they were set to fight back against an eviction notice issued against them.

Last week, the residents of the building announced they had formed a union. They have since said there was an emergency court hearing going on during their announcement, which none of them knew about.

The residents said a judge granted an emergency motion from Wells Fargo that was supported by the City of Chicago, ordering that all tenants at 7500 S. South Shore Dr. need to vacate by the end of the month.

Published reports indicated that this was because of conditions in the building.

The tenants' union was set to speak again at 10:30 a.m. They want Mayor Brandon Johnson to step in to make sure they have enough time to move.

The residents want money to relocate, and want repairs made to the building until they move.