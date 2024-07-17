Some residents of Chicago neighborhood have power back, but some don't, after severe storms

Some still without power after storm damage on Chicago's South Side

Some still without power after storm damage on Chicago's South Side

Some still without power after storm damage on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 48 hours in the dark following severe storms, some residents of the Calumet Heights neighborhood were anxiously waiting for the power to come back on Wednesday night.

"It's been a little difficult," said Deborah Terry. "Our power went out about 9:45 Monday."

That was when severe, tornado-spawning storms struck down trees and several power lines in the neighborhood. In Deborah Terry's backyard, crews were working for hours.

"I left here about 8:30 this morning, and I believe they were out here when I left," Terry said.

The first task was to remove the branches and debris before they could even get to the utility poles.

"So we've had no air—no electricity at all," Terry said. "It's been kind of uncomfortable sleeping and just going through our normal routine."

The heat was uncomfortable for Terry, but she said it was concerning for her neighbors.

"We have a few elderly people who do need the electricity," she said, "and so hopefully it will be restored soon, because, you know, this could jeopardize their lives."

On one block, there was great relief as the power was restored. CBS News Chicago talked with Sonja Pierce-Bell on Tuesday—24 hours into the blackout.

Wednesday was her birthday, and she had been hoping she wouldn't have to spend it in the dark, but preparing for the probability that she would.

As it turned out, she didn't have to.

"I am elated to have my electricity back on again. We are happy," Pierce-Bell said. "Now we can all relax, and I can enjoy the rest of my birthday."

ComEd said 90% of the power outages from the storms earlier this week have been restored, and they will get to the remainder of affected areas by Friday evening.

On Wednesday night, two Xfinity trucks also pulled into an alley where a lot of tree damage happened, so as to make their own repairs.