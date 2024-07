CHICAGO (CBS) — A heat advisory is in effect for the Chicago area to start the week.

The advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. as heat index values reach over 100 degrees.

Severe storms move into the area by 8 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m.

Storm chances continue into Tuesday.

Temperatures drop to the low 80s by Wednesday and continue into the week.