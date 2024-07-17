ComEd still working to restore power to thousands Wednesday after tornadoes, severe storms in Chicago area

ComEd still working to restore power to thousands Wednesday after tornadoes, severe storms in Chicag

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousand of people in the Chicago area are still without power Wednesday after powerful and dangerous storms that hit the area both Sunday and Monday nights.

ComeEd crews are working to restore power to over 73,000 customers, most in the south suburbs.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday was investigating 29 potential tornado tracks. So far, 17 tornadoes have been confirmed.

ComEd officials reported during a news conference on Tuesday that 430,000 customers initially experienced outages, and over 206,000 customers have had their power restored.

ComEd said about 80% of customers can expect their power to be restored by Wednesday afternoon, and crews are working "around the clock." The remaining outages, ComEd estimates 99% of customers, could be restored by Friday.

Over 3,000 utility workers will prioritize police and fire stations, nursing homes, and hospitals. ComEd has set up base camps with additional resources in the hardest-hit areas, including Freeport, University Park, Joliet, and Streator base camps.

Downed power lines block I-55 near Channahon

ComEd crews also responded to I-55 near Channahon due to downed power lines.

There were two transmission towers down with high-voltage wires down across the highway. Two trucks, including a semi truck, were stuck in the roadway.

ComEd officials are expected to provide an update later Wednesday morning.

Reporting downed lines, power outages

Anyone who sees a downed wire is advises to stay away from it and assume that it is energized.

ComEd customers can report outages or downed power lines by calling 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661) or going online.

Customers can also check the live outage map.