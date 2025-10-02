Rep. Mike Quigley updates purpose of his political committee to suggest mayoral bid

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) updated the purpose of his state campaign committee to indicate he is running for Chicago mayor.

In a filing with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Wednesday, the purpose of the political committee Friends of Mike Quigley was listed as "to elect Mike Quigley as the Mayor of the city of Chicago."

Quigley, who turns 67 this month, indicated back in the summer that he was considering a run for the fifth floor of City Hall in 2027. CBS News Chicago has reached out to Quigley for comment.

Quigley was reportedly considering a run for mayor as long ago as 2011, but he decided not to do so. He also decided not to run for mayor in 2019 and 2023 after reports that he was interested.

Quigley was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2009. He serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and is co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.

In August, Quigley became the first Illinois politician to call on the Trump administration to recognize a Palestinian state.

Before being elected to Congress, Quigley spent represented a large part of the city's North Side on the Cook County Board for 11 years. Prior to that, he was an aide to the late former Lakeview neighborhood Ald. Bernie Hansen (44th) from 1983 to 1989, and ran unsuccessfully against then-Ald. Helen Shiller (46th) in 1991.

Other high-profile Democrats openly considering a challenge to Mayor Brandon Johnson in 2027 include outgoing Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Ald. Bill Conway (34th).