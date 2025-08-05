Rep. Mike Quigley calls for U.S. to recognize Palestinian state

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) on Tuesday called for the Trump administration to recognize a Palestinian state.

Quigley is the first Illinois politician to call for such an action.

"I am deeply horrified by the reporting and images coming out of the Gaza Strip. The killing of civilians and the forced starvation of thousands are abhorrent and must come to an end," Quigley, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a news release. "To date, more than 60,000 Palestinians have died in this conflict, half of whom are women and children. More than 130 people have died of hunger. More than 1,000 have been shot while waiting for aid. More than 145,000 have been injured. The situation is untenable.

Quigley said in the release that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has "proven incapable of safely delivering the humanitarian aid necessary to prevent mass starvation," and called on Israel to shut down the foundation and allow international actors to step in.

Gaza's health ministry said at least 180 people have died of malnutrition-related causes since the Israel-Hamas War began nearly two years ago.

Quigley said he still upholds the right of Israel to defend itself, and noted that he has repeatedly called on Hamas to release the hostages they took on Oct. 7, 2023, "immediately and unconditionally."