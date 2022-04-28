Congressman Mike Quigley says he will not run for mayor of Chicago in 2023

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Congressman Mike Quigley announced he will not run for Mayor of Chicago in 2023.

In an email, Quigley said he cannot step away from his duties on Capitol Hill to campaign right now, including co-chair of the House Ukrainian caucus. He released the follow statement:

"The great city I love faces unprecedented challenges on crime, schools, equity and fiscal matters that demand 100% full-time commitment from our mayor. At age 53, I would have relished the opportunity to get Chicago back on track. If I'm being completely honest, at 63, I don't think my family and I can make this kind of commitment."

Quigley has represented Illinois' 5th District in Congress since 2009. Before that, he served 11 years on the Cook County board.