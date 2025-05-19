Rep. Lauren Underwood won't be running for Dick Durbin's Senate seat

Rep. Lauren Underwood not running for U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Illinois) said Monday that she will not be running for the U.S. Senate seat set to be vacated by Dick Durbin.

Underwood explained her decision on CNN Monday afternoon.

"So when I reflected on the way I could best serve families in Illinois and around the country, I really decided to stay in the House of Representatives and in leadership, and to help the D-Trip [DCCC, or Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee] as we seek to reclaim the majority," Underwood said in an interview with CNN political correspondent Kasie Hunt.

Already, two of Underwood's U.S. House colleagues, Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly (D-Illinois) have each announced they are running for Durbin's seat — as has Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.