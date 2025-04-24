Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announces Senate run

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton announced she will run for U.S. Senate next year on Thursday morning.

The South Side native announced her campaign in a video focused on opposing President Trump and supporting "new voices." Her campaign video highlights her work on abortion rights, the Illinois assault weapon ban, and increasing the minimum wage.

If she wins the Democratic primary and the subsequent general election, Stratton would be the second Black woman elected to represent Illinois in the Senate. Carol Moseley Braun was the first Black woman in the Senate when she was elected in 1993.

She has served as Illinois lieutenant governor alongside Governor JB Pritzker since 2019.

Stratton released the following statement:

"I've spent the last six years serving as Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Illinois, and I've seen firsthand the progress that's possible when we treat the needs of middle class families as a focal point, not just a talking point. As Donald Trump and Elon Musk continue their relentless attack on Americans, we need new voices in Washington who will stand firm and fight fiercely to move us forward and protect the values we hold dear."

Stratton is running for the seat Dick Durbin will vacate when he retires at the end of next year. On Wednesday, Durbin announced his plans to retire at the end of his term.

Durbin is currently serving his fifth term in the Senate. He was first elected to the Senate in 1996.