U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly announces Senate run

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman,
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly announces Senate run
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly announced Tuesday morning that she has entered the race for Illinois' open Senate seat. 

Kelly released the following statement on social media: 

"Today I announce my run for the US Senate. This moment demands proven leaders with the experience to take on tough battles. I've never backed down—not from gun lobbyists, not from MAGA extremists, and not from a fight for what's right. Join my campaign."

In a newly released campaign video, Kelly focuses on affordable healthcare and housing, fair wages, and gun control. 

Kelly has represented the 2nd District in the House of Representatives since 2013. She also served as the Chairwoman of the Democratic Party from 2021 to 2022.

The only other candidate in the race so far is Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, who launched her campaign the day after Sen. Dick Durbin announced he wouldn't run for re-election.

