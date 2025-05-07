Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi announces Senate run

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi announced his Senate run on Wednesday morning.

Krishnamoorthi released a campaign video highlighting his plans to fight against President Trump's policies. He also focuses on protecting Social Security for seniors, assisting veterans and defending public eduation.

He released the following statement:

"Senator Dick Durbin is a titan who will go down as one of the most effective and dedicated public servants in Illinois history. I am deeply humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends, family members, and community leaders encouraging me, a fellow son of downstate, to run for the U.S. Senate."

Krishnamoorthi served as policy director for Barack Obama's 2004 campaign for the U.S. Senate. Krishnamoorthi was first elected to Congress in 2016.

Most recently in 2024, Krishnamoorthi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois.