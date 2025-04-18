Watch CBS News
Real ID scams surge as deadline nears, Better Business Bureau warns

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

With the deadline to obtain a Real ID just weeks away, the Better Business Bureau is warning about a surge in scams designed to steal your identity.

The BBB said scammers are using a variety of tactics to deceive individuals into giving up sensitive information that can then be used to steal their identity, including calls, texts, emails offering to "help" you get a Real ID, or fake websites.

"No government agency will contact you out of the blue regarding a Read ID," warned BB President and CEO Steve Bernas.

Bernas said he expects thieves will rely on the increase chaos and urgency in the finally days before the Real ID becomes required to fly domestically to exploit people who may overlook suspicious URLs or misspelled texts and comply with demands for immediate actions.

Beyond stealing sensitive information, these scams can also expose your devices to malware.

Illinois officials have been working hard to make the Real ID accessible and easy to obtain before the May 7 deadline. A new Real ID-only supercenter opened in downtown Chicago at 191 N. Clark Street, which takes walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Illinois Secretary of State has also been opening new DMV facilities that integrate multiple DMV and administrative services into one location with larger staff in hopes of expediting a number of services, including getting a Real ID.

Real IDs will be required to fly domestically starting on May 7, but that does not mean your driver's license or other official government-issued identification is rendered invalid. Regular IDs are still valid for driving, voting, general identification purposes, entering some state or federal properties and receiving state or federal services.

You will need a Real ID or a valid U.S. Passport or passport card to fly domestically or visit a military base or secure federal facility. If your current ID is not expiring and you have a valid alternative form of identification like a passport or passport card, the state of Illinois recommends you wait to get your Real ID until your current ID expires or the initial crush of Real ID appointments eases.

A U.S. Passport is still required for international travel. To see what you need to bring to get a Real ID, click here to visit the Illinois Secretary of State website

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

