REAL ID deadline is coming up in May in Illinois and nationwide

Clearing up confusion about the REAL ID with deadline approaching

Clearing up confusion about the REAL ID with deadline approaching

Clearing up confusion about the REAL ID with deadline approaching

The deadline for obtaining REAL ID is coming up on May 7, and right now, only about 30% of people have one.

Thus, demand is about to go up.

The deadline has a history of delays. It was going to be Oct. 21, 2020. In March of that year at the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline was moved to the same date in 2021. Then it was May 3, 2023. Now it is May 7, 2025.

And we have actually been talking about REAL IDs for 20 years. The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, with the intention of setting up minimum security standards for driver's license and state ID issuance and production, and prohibiting federal agencies from accepting noncompliant IDs to get on a plane, enter a nuclear power plant, or access certain federal facilities.

The REAL ID Act was spurred by a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission to prevent future attacks like those of Sept. 11, 2001.

Now in 2025, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias emphasized that REAL IDs are not something mandatory like filing taxes.

"I don't want to discourage anyone from getting a REAL ID, but the fact is that not everyone needs a REAL ID on May 7 — and in some cases might not ever need one," he said.

A REAL ID is not needed to drive a car — a valid standard driver's license will do.

"As of May 7, you will need a REAL ID compliant driver's license or state ID if you are over the age of 18 and intend to fly a commercial airline or visit certain federal facilities," Giannoulias said.

But this does not mean no more flying for those without a real ID. A valid passport can be used in substitution for domestic flights — and a passport, of course, is already required for international flights.

Anyone who wants a real ID must visit the DMV and show:

A passport or birth certificate

Proof of a Social Security number

Two documents showing one's full name and address

An official document with one's signature.

"Recently, we added more than 2,500 daily appointments at these facilities specifically for REAL IDs," Giannouilas said.

As the May 7 deadline approaches, demand is almost certain to go up.

"What we don't want are crazy, unmanageable lines at our facilities and major issues for individuals and their families at our airports," Giannoulias said.

After a history of delays, the Transportation Security Administration said last month that unlike past years, this REAL ID deadline is set in stone.

"This is absolutely a firm deadline," said Stacey Fitzmaurice, head of Operations Support for the TSA. "We will begin enforcement at TSA checkpoints this coming May."

The TSA is planning on a phased enforcement approach over a two-year period, which could allow people to board flights with warnings about the new requirement.