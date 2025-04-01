Illinois Secretary of State Flagship Center opens in downtown Chicago for license, registration renewals and much more

The Illinois Secretary of State opened a new Flagship Center Tuesday in Chicago's Loop that is meant to offer a suite of services while also cutting down on lines and wait times.

The 24,000 square foot, two-story state-of-the-art facility is located at 125 W. Monroe Street, replacing the much smaller Chicago Central DMV at 160 N. LaSalle Street, which closed Friday.

The new center offers drivers and vehicle services from a single counter and an onsite Fast Lane kiosk. The center will also offer some informal administrative hearings and reinstatements; in-person expedited services for obtaining certified copies of business records and filing business documents; walk-in service for customers obtaining apostilles and certificates of authority for foreign use documents; employment testing for DMV employees and most entry-level city employees; and public computers for those with limited technology access and/or who need help submitting job applications.

The ground floor offers express services for things like driver's license and vehicle registration renewal, while more detailed services are on the lower level.

Services are a hybrid of walk-in and appointments Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled at the Illinois Secretary of State website or by calling (800) 252-8980.