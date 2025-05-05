Line for REAL ID at Chicago Loop supercenter stretches for blocks ahead of Wednesday's deadline

As the time shortens for residents to get their REAL ID in Illinois, the lines at the supercenter in the Loop are growing longer.

The deadline to obtain the ID is Wednesday, May 7.

The line stretched from the supercenter at 191 N. Clark Street for nearly three blocks Monday morning. It wrapped around Clark Street, onto Lake, and then to Dearborn Street, eventually reaching Randolph Street.

The REAL ID line wraps around the corner on Clark Street. CBS News Chicago

One resident looking to get her ID said the line was not as long as she thought, but things were moving quickly.

"A two-hour wait has been worth it," Chloe Barradon said.

"We've been waiting for about two and a half hours and, uh, it's been pleasant just talking to the people around here, but it's a long wait, it's a little cold," Bverly Esposito said.

One resident offers some good advice for those heading to the supercenter to get their Real ID.

"My tip is do not drink coffee, don't drink water cause there's no bathrooms open around here," Gladys Solak said.

Another tip: be sure to have the required documents needed to obtain the ID. Otherwise, Residents will be turned away and will have to get back in line once they do.

During a press conference Monday afternoon via Zoom, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said the REAL ID deadline is not an actual deadline.

"What we've seen are ridiculously long lines, today especially, and at the end of last week. For folks who think that we are going to stop issuing REAL IDs this Wednesday, May 7, that is not the case," Giannoulias said."People are waiting hours and hours, and they don't have to."

The line for REAL ID supercenter stretches for blocks. CBS News Chicago

Back in March, the supercenter in the Loop was opened for Real IDs in addition to new Saturday hours and expanded capacity at DMV facilities across Illinois.

The ID will be required to board planes and to access certain federal buildings.

An Illinois driver's license without the yellow star mark will still be valid for driving a vehicle after the deadline. Those without a REAL ID will need a valid passport for domestic air travel. State IDs can still be used as an acceptable form of identification.

Residents are advised that it may take two to three weeks to receive their physical ID in the mail.