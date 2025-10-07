Watch CBS News
Man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old boy in Gary, Indiana

A man has been charged with multiple felonies in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy over the weekend in Gary, Indiana.

Raymon Lamar Bell has been charged with eight felonies, including reckless homicide, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and obstruction of justice, according to Indiana court records.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Gary police officers responded to a 911 call from a home in the 400 block of Madison Street. Police said before officers arrived at the home, the department received a separate call from Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary about a 9-year-old gunshot victim, who had been shot in the vicinity of the 400 block of Madison Street and was taken to the hospital by a relative.

That boy later died of his injuries. He has been identified as Adrian Brown.

Police did not say what happened before the shooting or if it was accidental, but the Lake County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide. Bell's relationship to the boy is unknown.

