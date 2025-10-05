9-year-old dies after being shot in Gary, Indiana, police say

A 9-year-old child is dead after police said they were shot Sunday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

Gary police said officers responded to a 911 hang-up call that originated from a residence in the 400 block of Madison Street. Police said before officers reached the location, the department received a separate call from Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary about a 9-year-old gunshot victim, who had been shot in the vicinity of the 400 block of Madison Street and was taken to the hospital by a relative.

Officers secured a crime scene at the Madison residence. Later, at Methodist Hospital, officers were informed that the child died from their injuries. The child's gender was not released.

Police did not say what happened before the shooting or if it was accidental.

The victim's body was taken to the Lake County Coroner's Office. Police said, out of respect for the family and privacy considerations, the victim's identity will not be released at this time.

The Gary Police Department said they're actively working in partnership with the Lake County Prosecutor's Office to promote community awareness and educational initiatives stressing the importance of gun safety.

Gun owners are reminded to properly secure and store their firearms away from minors and unauthorized individuals to prevent accidental shootings and devastating losses.