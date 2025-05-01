Showers with possible storms for Chicago area. Here's what to expect.

Waves of soaking rain is expected throughout the day on Thursday in Chicago.

Rain and possible storms are forecast for the morning and afternoon rush.

Showers linger into Friday before eventually wrapping up.

A cool start to the weekend with a high of 57 degrees for Saturday. Warm and sunny conditions are expected on Sunday in the middle 60s. Cooler near the lake both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny, warm and dry next week in the low to mid 70s.