Showers with possible storms for Chicago area. Here's what to expect.

By Laura Bannon

Waves of soaking rain is expected throughout the day on Thursday in Chicago. 

Rain and possible storms are forecast for the morning and afternoon rush.

Showers linger into Friday before eventually wrapping up.

A cool start to the weekend with a high of 57 degrees for Saturday. Warm and sunny conditions are expected on Sunday in the middle 60s. Cooler near the lake both Saturday and Sunday. 

Sunny, warm and dry next week in the low to mid 70s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

