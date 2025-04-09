Watch CBS News
Rainy day Wednesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Rainy Wednesday ahead for Chicago area; warmup coming this weekend
Rainy Wednesday ahead for Chicago area; warmup coming this weekend 03:00

A rainy day is on the way for the Chicago area. 

A chilly rain develops Wednesday morning with highs in the 40s. Snow may mix with rain, moving in in the afternoon and evening. 

The chance for a spotty shower lingers into Thursday as clouds dominate for another day. Cooler-than-average temperatures continue in the 40s.

Dry and milder conditions arrive on Friday, and milder in the 50s. 

A warming trend continues for the weekend with highs by Sunday in the middle 60s. 

Monday's highs will reach the 70s with gusty breezes.

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

