Rainy day Wednesday in Chicago

Rainy Wednesday ahead for Chicago area; warmup coming this weekend

A rainy day is on the way for the Chicago area.

A chilly rain develops Wednesday morning with highs in the 40s. Snow may mix with rain, moving in in the afternoon and evening.

The chance for a spotty shower lingers into Thursday as clouds dominate for another day. Cooler-than-average temperatures continue in the 40s.

Dry and milder conditions arrive on Friday, and milder in the 50s.

A warming trend continues for the weekend with highs by Sunday in the middle 60s.

Monday's highs will reach the 70s with gusty breezes.