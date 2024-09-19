No answers 3 months into search for Taylor Casey, Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas

Questions remain 3 months into search for Taylor Casey, Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's been three months since Taylor Casey was last seen at a yoga retreat in the Bahamas. Casey, 42, was in the middle of a month-long yoga retreat near Paradise Island when she stopped showing up for classes. She was last seen on June 19.

Casey's family earlier asked the FBI to take over the search from authorities in the Bahamas, saying they're not satisfied with how the investigation is being handled.

Her family believed search efforts have been marred by prejudice because Casey is transgender. She has been a fixture in Chicago's transgender community and a youth advocate for decades.

On Wednesday, the FBI told CBS News Chicago, "We would refer you to the Bahamian authorities leading the Investigation for any comment on this matter. The FBI stands ready to assist our international partners with any requests for assistance."

Phone recovered from the water earlier this summer

In July, authorities in the Bahamas said they recovered Taylor's iPhone. Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said that, during a June 22 search, a dog picked up a scent from a tent and tracked it to the water, but the scent ended there. They subsequently located a phone under roughly 56 feet of water.

Investigators in the Bahamas asked American authorities for help unlocking the phone. Authorities also reviewed surveillance footage from around the island, but there was "no information to connect at this time," the police commissioner added.

Officials added that underwater drones were used in the search for Casey on July 3, but they didn't come up with anything. Meanwhile, surveillance footage from the hotel has also yielded no results.

Missing woman's mother seeks answers, offers reward

Casey's family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information on her disappearance.

Casey's mother Colette Seymore reported her missing, but said when she first arrived in the Bahamas to speak to investigators, she said she did not see a single missing persons flyer for her daughter.

"They were just really nonchalant and just not acting like it was their child missing," she said. "I had to return home without her. This is every mother's worst nightmare."

Seymore said her visit only left her with more questions than answers.

Casey's family is expected to speak with CBS News Chicago live on Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation.