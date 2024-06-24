Missing Chicago woman last seen at yoga retreat in The Bahamas

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman was reported missing during a trip to The Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen in the area of Paradise Island, Nassau, in the Bahamas on June 19.

Casey's friend said, in a Facebook post, that she attended a yoga retreat center before she "mysteriously vanished."

Casey's niece said family members, including her grandma, are going to the Bahamas Tuesday to help in the search. Casey's family lives in suburban Hazel Crest.

As of January of 2024, The Bahamas was under a level 2 travel advisory due to crime. U.S. officials warned "Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas."