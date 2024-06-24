Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Chicago woman last seen at yoga retreat in The Bahamas

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman was reported missing during a trip to The Bahamas. 

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen in the area of Paradise Island, Nassau, in the Bahamas on June 19. 

Casey's friend said, in a Facebook post, that she attended a yoga retreat center before she "mysteriously vanished." 

448972868-878589990963196-6012263170474400240-n-1.jpg

Casey's niece said family members, including her grandma, are going to the Bahamas Tuesday to help in the search. Casey's family lives in suburban Hazel Crest. 

As of January of 2024, The Bahamas was under a level 2 travel advisory due to crime. U.S. officials warned "Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas."

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 8:21 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.