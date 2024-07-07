Mother of woman missing in Bahamas calls on State Department for help

Family of missing Chicago woman pleads with authorities in Bahamas for her return

Family of missing Chicago woman pleads with authorities in Bahamas for her return

Family of missing Chicago woman pleads with authorities in Bahamas for her return

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a missing Chicago woman is calling on authorities to do more to find her daughter.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen in the Bahamas on June 19.

Her family says she was attending a yoga retreat when she disappeared.

Casey's mother reported Casey missing, but she says when she first arrived in the Bahamas to speak to investigators, she did not see a single missing persons flyer for her daughter.

"They were just really nonchalant and just not acting like it was their child missing," she said. "I know Taylor would call me. I know for a fact, so yes, I believe Taylor's in danger."

Chicago Police issued a missing persons alert for Casey earlier this week.

Her mother is now asking the State Department to step in.